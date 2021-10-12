Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Added Positions: VYM, VCSH, VEU, VGSH, VEA, VO, VTWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,271 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 231,692 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 223,773 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 153,355 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.38% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 33,593 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 71.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.