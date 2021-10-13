Wiser Wealth Management, Inc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Premier Financial Corp, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Southern Co

New Purchases: PFC, MBB,

PFC, MBB, Added Positions: ICSH, IVV, BSV, VEA, BNDX, IJR, VMBS, QUAL, BIV, VWO, BLV, VGT, REET, AAPL, VTI, SHY, SHV, VXUS,

ICSH, IVV, BSV, VEA, BNDX, IJR, VMBS, QUAL, BIV, VWO, BLV, VGT, REET, AAPL, VTI, SHY, SHV, VXUS, Reduced Positions: SPAB, SPTM,

SPAB, SPTM, Sold Out: SO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Premier Financial Corp, iShares MBS ETF, Apple Inc, sells Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,790 shares, 22.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 281,560 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 345,799 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 99,496 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 218,379 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70%

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Premier Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.880900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 196,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.