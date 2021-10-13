Lpwm Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co, Sells Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp

Added Positions: IVE, VONG, IWS, IEFA, VWO, IWM, VTIP, MMM, VSS, VTV, VNQI, VNQ, IVW, VTI, VOX, VHT, IWR, VTWO, XLB, XLE, VT, VEA, SLYV, IEMG, AGG, SCZ, MDT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co, sells Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lpwm Llc. As of 2021Q3, Lpwm Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 573,161 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 227,077 shares, 19.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 151,234 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 188,094 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 34,721 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lpwm Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163.

Lpwm Llc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.