Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, FB,

AAPL, FB, Added Positions: VOO, RWK, VEA, VSS, RWL, VB, VWO, RWJ, QQQ, SPEM, SPSM,

VOO, RWK, VEA, VSS, RWL, VB, VWO, RWJ, QQQ, SPEM, SPSM, Reduced Positions: IJH, IEFA, BSCM, BSCO, IJR, VV, IEMG, BRK.B, IVV, VO,

IJH, IEFA, BSCM, BSCO, IJR, VV, IEMG, BRK.B, IVV, VO, Sold Out: VEU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 276,362 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,637,285 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 1,110,195 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 276,544 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 946,832 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.