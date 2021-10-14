Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, FB,
- Added Positions: VOO, RWK, VEA, VSS, RWL, VB, VWO, RWJ, QQQ, SPEM, SPSM,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IEFA, BSCM, BSCO, IJR, VV, IEMG, BRK.B, IVV, VO,
- Sold Out: VEU,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 276,362 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,637,285 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 1,110,195 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 276,544 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 946,832 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.
