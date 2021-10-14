Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Vale SA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: EMB,

EMB, Sold Out: VALE, EEM,

London England, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Vale SA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LTD. As of 2021Q3, Spinnaker Capital LTD owns 5 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spinnaker Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ) - 750,000 shares, 33.07% of the total portfolio. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) - 76,000 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 49,000 shares, 24.39% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 105,000 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQRW) - 375,000 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.39%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65.

Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.