Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Vale SA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

For the details of Spinnaker Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spinnaker Capital LTD
- Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ) - 750,000 shares, 33.07% of the total portfolio.
- North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) - 76,000 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio.
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 49,000 shares, 24.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 105,000 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio.
- Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQRW) - 375,000 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.
Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.39%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Spinnaker Capital LTD sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.
