Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 874,330 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 374,695 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 411,387 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 714,705 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 2,630,400 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 2,630,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

