Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells

- New Purchases: SPTI, FLOT,
- Added Positions: VOE, VTV, SPIB, IGSB, IWO, SPSB, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, BXMT,
- Sold Out: ITE,
These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 874,330 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 374,695 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 411,387 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 714,705 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 2,630,400 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 2,630,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
