Divergent Planning, LLC Buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Investment company Divergent Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Divergent Planning, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Divergent Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Divergent Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Divergent Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Divergent Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Divergent Planning, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: JMBS,
- Added Positions: SHYG, SUSA, VSS, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VT, AOK, AOA,
- Sold Out: AOM,
For the details of Divergent Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/divergent+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Divergent Planning, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,873 shares, 36.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 93,555 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 141,375 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) - 219,103 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 113,784 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
Divergent Planning, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.958600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 219,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Divergent Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $44.62 and $45.8, with an estimated average price of $45.22.
