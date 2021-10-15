Divergent Planning, LLC Buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

New Purchases: JMBS,

JMBS, Added Positions: SHYG, SUSA, VSS, AOR,

SHYG, SUSA, VSS, AOR, Reduced Positions: IVV, VT, AOK, AOA,

IVV, VT, AOK, AOA, Sold Out: AOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Divergent Planning, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Divergent Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/divergent+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,873 shares, 36.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 93,555 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 141,375 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) - 219,103 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 113,784 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%

Divergent Planning, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.958600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 219,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Divergent Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $44.62 and $45.8, with an estimated average price of $45.22.