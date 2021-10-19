Oikos Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: VCSH,

VCSH, Added Positions: VTI, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oikos Holdings Llc. As of 2021Q3, Oikos Holdings Llc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 255,650 shares, 42.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.48% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 39.20% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 237,400 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 531.38% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 120,900 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oikos Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oikos Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.59%. The holding were 255,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oikos Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 531.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 237,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.