Oikos Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of OIKOS HOLDINGS LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 255,650 shares, 42.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.48%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 39.20% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 237,400 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 531.38%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 120,900 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Oikos Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Oikos Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.59%. The holding were 255,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Oikos Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 531.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 237,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.
