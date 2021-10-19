5 Asian Net-Net Stocks With High Financial Strength

According to the Ben Graham Net-net Screen, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five net-net stocks in Asia as of Tuesday are Vantage Equities Inc. ( PHS:V, Financial), Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Co. Ltd. ( HKSE:01289, Financial), Victory New Materials Ltd. Co. ( TPE:1340, Financial), Gamecard-Joyco Holdings Inc. ( TSE:6249, Financial) and Kaneso Co. Ltd. ( NGO:5979, Financial).

Asia stocks tumble as China GDP growth misses expectations

Asian stock markets slid to begin the week on the back of China's gross domestic product growth missing expectations: For the third quarter, China’s GDP increased just 4.9%, underperforming a Reuters estimate of 5.2% expansion. Additionally, industrial production increased 3.1% in September, underperforming the consensus estimate of 4.5%.

According to GuruFocus’ Global Market Valuation pages, several Asian markets like Singapore, China and Hong Kong have positive implied market returns based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s concept of market valuations.

As such, investors may find opportunties in Asian stocks that are Ben Graham Net-Net candidates. The legendary value investor defined a net-net as a stock trading at most 66% of its net current asset value.

Vantage Equities

Shares of Vantage Equities ( PHS:V, Financial) traded around 0.85 Philippine pesos (1.7 cents), approximately 35.71% of its net current asset value. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.79.

GuruFocus ranks the Filipino investment holding company’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.77 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 70% of global competitors.

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology

Shares of Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology ( HKSE:01289, Financial) traded around 1 Hong Kong dollar (13 cents), approximately 21.93% of its net current asset value. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese industrial product company’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt and an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms more than 88% of global competitors.

Victory New Materials

Shares of Victory New Materials ( TPE:1340, Financial) traded around 10.40 New Taiwanese dollars (37 cents), approximately 50% of its net current asset value.

GuruFocus ranks the Jinjiang, Fujian-based shoe sole manufacturing company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 7.75 and cash-to-debt ratios that outperform more than 90% of global competitors.

Gamecard-Joyco Holdings

Shares of Gamecard-Joyco Holdings ( TSE:6249, Financial) traded around 1,245 yen ($10.93), approximately 58.52% of its net current asset value.

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese leisure company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 3.7 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

Kaneso

Shares of Kaneso ( NGO:5979, Financial) traded around 4,045 yen ($35.39), approximately 58.26% of its net current asset value. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08.

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese steel company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 3.94 and equity-to-asset ratios that outperform more than 88% of global competitors.