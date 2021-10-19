5 Asian Net-Net Stocks With High Financial Strength

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Asian Net-Net Stocks With High Financial Strength

Stocks to consider as China's gross domestic product misses expectations

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 19, 2021

Summary

  • China’s gross domestic product increased just 4.9% during the third quarter, missing expectations.
  • Investors can find opportunities in Asian Benjamin Graham Net-Net Stocks with high financial strength.
Article's Main Image

According to the Ben Graham Net-net Screen, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five net-net stocks in Asia as of Tuesday are Vantage Equities Inc. (

PHS:V, Financial), Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (HKSE:01289, Financial), Victory New Materials Ltd. Co. (TPE:1340, Financial), Gamecard-Joyco Holdings Inc. (TSE:6249, Financial) and Kaneso Co. Ltd. (NGO:5979, Financial).

Asia stocks tumble as China GDP growth misses expectations

Asian stock markets slid to begin the week on the back of China's gross domestic product growth missing expectations: For the third quarter, China’s GDP increased just 4.9%, underperforming a Reuters estimate of 5.2% expansion. Additionally, industrial production increased 3.1% in September, underperforming the consensus estimate of 4.5%.

1450561194929688576.png

According to GuruFocus’ Global Market Valuation pages, several Asian markets like Singapore, China and Hong Kong have positive implied market returns based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s concept of market valuations.

1450567591541084160.jpg

As such, investors may find opportunties in Asian stocks that are Ben Graham Net-Net candidates. The legendary value investor defined a net-net as a stock trading at most 66% of its net current asset value.

Vantage Equities

Shares of Vantage Equities (

PHS:V, Financial) traded around 0.85 Philippine pesos (1.7 cents), approximately 35.71% of its net current asset value. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.79.

1450486931786829824.png

GuruFocus ranks the Filipino investment holding company’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 4.77 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 70% of global competitors.

1450490558249177088.png

Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology

Shares of Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology (

HKSE:01289, Financial) traded around 1 Hong Kong dollar (13 cents), approximately 21.93% of its net current asset value. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

1450492119192965120.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese industrial product company’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include no long-term debt and an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms more than 88% of global competitors.

1450526747614253056.png

Victory New Materials

Shares of Victory New Materials (

TPE:1340, Financial) traded around 10.40 New Taiwanese dollars (37 cents), approximately 50% of its net current asset value.

1450528587382788096.png

GuruFocus ranks the Jinjiang, Fujian-based shoe sole manufacturing company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 7.75 and cash-to-debt ratios that outperform more than 90% of global competitors.

1450529931397173248.png

Gamecard-Joyco Holdings

Shares of Gamecard-Joyco Holdings (

TSE:6249, Financial) traded around 1,245 yen ($10.93), approximately 58.52% of its net current asset value.

1450531295946870784.png

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese leisure company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 3.7 and interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

1450536395088072704.png

Kaneso

Shares of Kaneso (

NGO:5979, Financial) traded around 4,045 yen ($35.39), approximately 58.26% of its net current asset value. The stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08.

1450539167141335040.png

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese steel company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 3.94 and equity-to-asset ratios that outperform more than 88% of global competitors.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar