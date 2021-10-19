Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

New Purchases: SLYV, VNQ, UP,

SLYV, VNQ, UP, Added Positions: GTO, MDYV, VEA, IEMG, FPXI, SRLN, FREL, HSCZ, ICVT, VBK, VO, BSEP, FNDF, ANGL,

GTO, MDYV, VEA, IEMG, FPXI, SRLN, FREL, HSCZ, ICVT, VBK, VO, BSEP, FNDF, ANGL, Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, SPY, IJH, VBR, VAW, IJR, SCZ, SPEM, SCHP, VB, JKH, IEFA, VOO, XLB,

VUG, VTV, SPY, IJH, VBR, VAW, IJR, SCZ, SPEM, SCHP, VB, JKH, IEFA, VOO, XLB, Sold Out: GSY, VOE, BNDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,000 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 121,236 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 130,807 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,388 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 37,788 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 69,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $69.55, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.