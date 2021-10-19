Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SLYV, VNQ, UP,
- Added Positions: GTO, MDYV, VEA, IEMG, FPXI, SRLN, FREL, HSCZ, ICVT, VBK, VO, BSEP, FNDF, ANGL,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, SPY, IJH, VBR, VAW, IJR, SCZ, SPEM, SCHP, VB, JKH, IEFA, VOO, XLB,
- Sold Out: GSY, VOE, BNDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,000 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 121,236 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 130,807 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,388 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 37,788 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 69,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $69.55, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.
