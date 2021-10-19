Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,000 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 121,236 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 130,807 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,388 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93%
  5. Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 37,788 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 69,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $69.55, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
