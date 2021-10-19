Flowstone Opportunity Fund Buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG

New Purchases: CRSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flowstone Opportunity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Flowstone Opportunity Fund owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 700,076 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Flowstone Opportunity Fund initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 700,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.