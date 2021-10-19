Flowstone Opportunity Fund Buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Investment company Flowstone Opportunity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flowstone Opportunity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Flowstone Opportunity Fund owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND. Also check out:
1. FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND keeps buying
- New Purchases: CRSP,
For the details of FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flowstone+opportunity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 700,076 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Flowstone Opportunity Fund initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 700,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND. Also check out:
1. FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FLOWSTONE OPPORTUNITY FUND keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment