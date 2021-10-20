Matthews Japan Fund Comments on Recruit Holdings

Turning to individual securities, leading human resources and media marketing solution provider Recruit Holdings ( TSE:6098, Financial) was the Fund’s top contributor as the company has been a beneficiary of the reopening of Japan’s economic activity. Recruit’s HR Technology companies (Indeed Inc., and Glassdoor, Inc.), its crown jewels, guided for 40-50% topline growth for the current fiscal year.

From Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.