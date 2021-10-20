John Rogers Comments on Gentex

We added a leading supplier of automatic-dimming mirrors for the automotive industry, Gentex Corporation ( GNTX, Financial). With over 90% market share and a long history of technological innovation and manufacturing capability, the company consistently outgrows the broader industry, sports best-in-class operating margins, and generates attractive free cash flows. Recently, the stock has underperformed due to broad- based supply chain concerns and the disruption of global automotive production. We view these issues as overblown and see this as an opportunity to own a high-quality niche franchise with excellent and improving growth prospects, well positioned to potentially benefit from growing market adoption of its essential technologies.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.