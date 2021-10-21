American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC Buys Chindata Group Holdings, Caesars Entertainment Inc, VNET Group Inc, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Added Positions: CD, CZR, VNET, GDS, FTAI, LSI, WYNN, DBRG,

CD, CZR, VNET, GDS, FTAI, LSI, WYNN, DBRG, Reduced Positions: NSA, EXR, SWCH, AMT, IIPR, EQIX, SBAC, ARE, INVH, ELS, PLD, SUI, REXR,

NSA, EXR, SWCH, AMT, IIPR, EQIX, SBAC, ARE, INVH, ELS, PLD, SUI, REXR, Sold Out: HGV, VAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chindata Group Holdings, Caesars Entertainment Inc, VNET Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Life Storage Inc, sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q3, American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+assets+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 858,067 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.44% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,786,333 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 232,930 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 6,575,216 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.75% VNET Group Inc (VNET) - 3,062,703 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.86%

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd by 100.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 6,575,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 858,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,062,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 596,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 93.18%. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 131,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 70.51%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 159,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6.