Hub Group presented U.S. EPA SmartWay Excellence Award for the ninth time

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group ( HUBG) was again awarded the SmartWay Excellence Award by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for being an industry leader in building environmentally friendly and energy-efficient supply chains.



“We are proud to receive the SmartWay® Excellence Award for the ninth time,” Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager said. “Building a sustainable supply chain is a key priority for Hub Group. Our team members work to identify ways to be more environmentally focused and reduce the supply chain’s impact on the environment.”

Hub Group takes a sustainability-minded approach to transportation and logistics, including intermodal conversion, less-than-truckload consolidation, cross-dock management, and network optimization. These efforts paired with its newer, energy-efficient equipment have enabled Hub Group to save over 9.7 billion pounds of carbon emissions over the last three years.

“Hub Group was one of 12 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s nearly 4,000 partners,” Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality said. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”

Hub Group’s sustainability focus expands to all parts of the company. It began an electric vehicle fleet pilot earlier in 2021. Its corporate headquarters is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certified, and a second building at its headquarters is being designed to these specifications. The building harvests rainwater, contains sun-sensitive window fixtures, sits on a campus with 28 acres of natural habitat, and has electric vehicle charging stations.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with nearly $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across North America are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About SmartWay

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million tons NOX, and 112,000 tons PM, while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information on the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

Source: Hub Group Inc

Contact : Jennifer Telek 630-217-4772