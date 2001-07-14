Cvent Wins Gold in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards for Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has been named the gold winner in this year’s Best in Biz Awards for Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year – Large and Medium. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. This year’s judges were impressed with the winning companies’ resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth opportunities, while displaying exemplary dedication to their customers.

Cvent was named this year’s gold winner because of the company’s swift and compassionate response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support its customers and help drive recovery. Many of the industries that were hardest hit in the early days of the pandemic are ones that Cvent directly supports: meetings and events, hospitality, and corporate travel. The Company worked quickly to address the immediate needs of its customers including strategizing with clients to keep their events scheduled and helping them to pivot in-person events to virtual. Cvent also introduced free training and certification for all event and hospitality professionals to help them recover and prepare for the future, certifying and training more than 200,000 individuals since January 2020. In addition, the Company developed new product enhancements such as Source Safely Microsites to allow planners to easily search venues with comprehensive health and safety guidelines and outdoor spaces, and delivered updates to the Cvent Event Diagramming tool for designing floor plans with social distancing and safety measures in place.

“We’re extremely proud to receive this prestigious award from Best in Biz Awards, and for our 1,100+ client services team members around the world to be recognized for their exceptional dedication to our customers,” said Scott Castleman, Cvent vice president of client services. “Cvent’s deep commitment to customer service, and our rapid pivot in the face of a global pandemic, meant we accepted the ultimate responsibility to resolve customer issues quickly and ensure they had the support they needed to keep their businesses running.”

Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestinbizawards.com%2F2021-winners.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestinbizawards.com.

