180 Degree Capital Corp. Buys comScore Inc, Quantum Corp, Sells PFSweb Inc, Lantronix Inc, Sonim Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: SCOR,
- Added Positions: QMCO, SNCR, PBPB, AFI,
- Reduced Positions: PFSW, LTRX, ENZ,
- Sold Out: SONM,
These are the top 5 holdings of 180 DEGREE CAPITAL CORP.
- Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) - 3,768,509 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.56%
- Potbelly Corp (PBPB) - 1,275,574 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Quantum Corp (QMCO) - 1,565,475 shares, 14.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.22%
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 491,845 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- theMaven Inc (MVEN) - 11,429,000 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio.
180 Degree Capital Corp. initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.12 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 1,056,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
180 Degree Capital Corp. added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 1,565,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)
180 Degree Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $4.23.Reduced: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)
180 Degree Capital Corp. reduced to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 69.45%. The sale prices were between $7.55 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.3%. 180 Degree Capital Corp. still held 162,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lantronix Inc (LTRX)
180 Degree Capital Corp. reduced to a holding in Lantronix Inc by 36%. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $6.77, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. 180 Degree Capital Corp. still held 418,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)
180 Degree Capital Corp. reduced to a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc by 22.55%. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $3.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. 180 Degree Capital Corp. still held 337,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.
