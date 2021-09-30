AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

New Purchases: WSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 44,037 shares, 23.78% of the total portfolio. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 2,000 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 35,175 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 128,508 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 133,464 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 18,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.