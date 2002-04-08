Logo
Aristides Pittas Wins Lloyd's List Newsmaker of the Year Award 2021

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece , Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. ( EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that its CEO, Aristides Pittas received the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year Award in recognition of his achievements in the maritime industry during 2021.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence experts from across the shipping sectors offered the prestigious Award to our CEO for the exceptional performance of both Nasdaq listed shipping companies which he leads, EuroDry and Euroseas. The award was presented to EuroDry and Euroseas Chief Executive Officer, Aristides J. Pittas, at the gala awards dinner held on December 3, 2021 in Athens.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “We are honored to receive this award from globally leading shipping journalist as it represents a significant recognition of both companies and our commitment to and position in the drybulk and container shipping industry. In awarding us, we believe Lloyd’s List is really rewarding all the drybulk and container shipping companies that persevered through the difficult decade that passed, used the last couple of years to grow and are now finally reaping the rewards of very favorable markets.”

About EuroDry Ltd.
EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements. The Company has a fleet of 9 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 2 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 9 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 668,631 dwt.

Visit the Company’s website: www.eurodry.gr

Company ContactInvestor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
EuroDry Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: [email protected]		Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1142825b-41b6-47c1-8859-4747b2d1ea27

ti?nf=ODQwODI0NSM0NjAzNjIyIzUwMDA0ODcxMQ==
EuroDry-Ltd-.png
