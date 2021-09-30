Tekla Healthcare Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc

- New Purchases: ICLR, BHVN, CTLT, CRBU, AZN, RLYB, STOK, TCRX, FUSN,
- Added Positions: AMGN, GH, IDXX, ALNY, NVAX, SRPT, UNH, CRL, IQV, BNTX, BGNE, MCK, ARWR, DNLI, REGN, EXAS, QURE, BIIB, APLS, UTHR, CI, MREO, NTLA,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, MRNA, ASND, VRTX, NBIX, DXCM, ARNA, BMY, ARGX, ANTM, AUPH, RARE, GRTX, FOLD,
- Sold Out: DCPH, BBIO, RMD, ALLK, BPMC, IOVA, REPL, ACAD, EXEL, AMED, YMAB, SAGE, TRIL, RETA, INCY, COGT, PSNL, JNCE, NKTR, DRNA, INSM, OVID, MDGL, MTEM, STE, CBAY,
For the details of TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekla+healthcare+investors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 256,103 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 323,595 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 854,746 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 432,599 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 74,062 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $278.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 35,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 48,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)
Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 305,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 105,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)
Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 282,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 323,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 173,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 219.37%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 21,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $169.75 and $207.73, with an estimated average price of $187.49. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 123,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 95,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 186,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99.Sold Out: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $76.53 and $110.43, with an estimated average price of $89.41.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 52.49%. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 78,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27. The stock is now traded at around $146.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 43,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 42.35%. The sale prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 81,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $564.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 17,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.35%. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 57,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: argenx SE (ARGX)
Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in argenx SE by 40.47%. The sale prices were between $295 and $350.58, with an estimated average price of $317.39. The stock is now traded at around $309.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 21,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS. Also check out:
1. TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment