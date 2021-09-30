Tekla Healthcare Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc

New Purchases: ICLR, BHVN, CTLT, CRBU, AZN, RLYB, STOK, TCRX, FUSN,

ICLR, BHVN, CTLT, CRBU, AZN, RLYB, STOK, TCRX, FUSN, Added Positions: AMGN, GH, IDXX, ALNY, NVAX, SRPT, UNH, CRL, IQV, BNTX, BGNE, MCK, ARWR, DNLI, REGN, EXAS, QURE, BIIB, APLS, UTHR, CI, MREO, NTLA,

AMGN, GH, IDXX, ALNY, NVAX, SRPT, UNH, CRL, IQV, BNTX, BGNE, MCK, ARWR, DNLI, REGN, EXAS, QURE, BIIB, APLS, UTHR, CI, MREO, NTLA, Reduced Positions: ABT, MRNA, ASND, VRTX, NBIX, DXCM, ARNA, BMY, ARGX, ANTM, AUPH, RARE, GRTX, FOLD,

ABT, MRNA, ASND, VRTX, NBIX, DXCM, ARNA, BMY, ARGX, ANTM, AUPH, RARE, GRTX, FOLD, Sold Out: DCPH, BBIO, RMD, ALLK, BPMC, IOVA, REPL, ACAD, EXEL, AMED, YMAB, SAGE, TRIL, RETA, INCY, COGT, PSNL, JNCE, NKTR, DRNA, INSM, OVID, MDGL, MTEM, STE, CBAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of 2021Q3, Tekla Healthcare Investors owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 256,103 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 323,595 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 854,746 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 432,599 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 74,062 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $278.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 35,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 48,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 305,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 105,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 282,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 323,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 173,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 219.37%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 21,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $169.75 and $207.73, with an estimated average price of $187.49. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 123,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 95,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 186,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99.

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44.

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09.

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $76.53 and $110.43, with an estimated average price of $89.41.

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 52.49%. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 78,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27. The stock is now traded at around $146.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 43,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 42.35%. The sale prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 81,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $564.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 17,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.35%. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 57,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in argenx SE by 40.47%. The sale prices were between $295 and $350.58, with an estimated average price of $317.39. The stock is now traded at around $309.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 21,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.