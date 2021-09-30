Tekla Healthcare Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tekla Healthcare Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tekla Healthcare Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of 2021Q3, Tekla Healthcare Investors owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekla+healthcare+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 256,103 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
  2. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 323,595 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.07%
  3. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 854,746 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 432,599 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 74,062 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $278.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 35,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 48,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 305,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 105,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)

Tekla Healthcare Investors initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 282,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 323,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 173,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 219.37%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 21,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $169.75 and $207.73, with an estimated average price of $187.49. The stock is now traded at around $176.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 123,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 70.38%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 95,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tekla Healthcare Investors added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 186,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99.

Sold Out: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $76.53 and $110.43, with an estimated average price of $89.41.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Tekla Healthcare Investors sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 52.49%. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 78,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27. The stock is now traded at around $146.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 43,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 42.35%. The sale prices were between $86.18 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 81,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $564.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 17,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.35%. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 57,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: argenx SE (ARGX)

Tekla Healthcare Investors reduced to a holding in argenx SE by 40.47%. The sale prices were between $295 and $350.58, with an estimated average price of $317.39. The stock is now traded at around $309.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Tekla Healthcare Investors still held 21,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS. Also check out:

1. TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider