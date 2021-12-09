Metrospaces Appoints Thomas Carter to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks , has appointed Thomas Carter , founder and chairman of Deal Box and the interim CEO of Total Network Service Corp (TNS), to its Advisory Board.

Carter is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in new product innovation, start-ups, multimedia, marketing and corporate finance. Carter's company Deal Box is a blockchain-enabled funding platform that is democratizing private equity, venture capital and investing in early rounds of businesses in frontier industries. In addition to serving as interim CEO of TNS, an ecosystem of apps and technologies enabling the new blockchain economy, Carter is a fintech selection committee member for EvoNexus, California's leading nonprofit startup technology incubator. He has also founded companies including EquityRound.com, CapValue Inc. and Capital Window.

"I see a perfect pairing of blockchain and real estate through Metrospaces and their transition into the proptech space," Carter said. "I also see a perfect pairing between myself and Metrospaces, with my extensive background in capital markets and fintech, and I'm excited to help them grow."

Metrospaces' Advisory Board comprises members with the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for all Metrospaces shareholders.

"We have a lot of respect for Thomas and all of his accomplishments," Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito said. "His expertise in the blockchain and financial sectors, as well as knowing what it takes to lead a company, make him a great addition to our Board of Advisors."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc. has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of the date of this press release, the Offering Statement has not been qualified by the Commission and there can be no assurance when or if it will be. This press release is not a solicitation, express or implied, of any investment in Metrospaces for money or other consideration and none will be accepted. Further, no offer to buy securities of Metrospaces will be accepted and no funds can be received unless and until the Offering Statement has been qualified. Offers to purchase Metrospaces' securities will only be made by an Offering Circular that follows the qualification of Metrospaces' Offering Statement on Form 1-A and the qualification of such a possible offering in certain states.

Sara Burgos, [email protected] , (469) 221-1820

