374Water Receives the Cleantech Impact Water Award from The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / 374Water Inc. , a social impact, cleantech company is pleased to announce that it received the 2021 Cleantech Impact: Water Award at the Cleantech Innovation Awards Ceremony held Wednesday evening, December 8, at Market Hall in Raleigh, NC. The award recognizes the people, organizations, and initiatives driving cleantech innovation, deploying creative solutions, and developing a highly-skilled workforce in the RTP region and throughout North Carolina.

Dr. Marc Deshusses, Co-Founder and Head of Technology, and Israel Abitbol, CFO at 374Water display the Cleantech Impact: Water award.

"We are excited to be selected from a talented pool of North Carolina cleantech innovators," said Dr. Deshusses. "374Water congratulates all the award winners and nominees, especially North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The governor was selected by a committee of leaders and executives from the cleantech industry and public sectors for his demonstrated commitments to protecting natural resources."

374Water was founded by Dr. Deshusses and Kobe Nagar in 2018 to commercialize AirSCWO, a disruptive water resource recovery technology that converts wastes into recoverable resources including water, energy, and minerals. The technology was created from research and development conducted by the founders at Duke University.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. - SCWO , is a US-based cleantech and social impact company offering a disruptive technology that harnesses the power of supercritical water oxidation to transform waste to recoverable resources. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

CONTACT:

Mr. Richard Davis

[email protected]

(786) 412-7015

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/676848/374Water-Receives-the-Cleantech-Impact-Water-Award-from-The-Research-Triangle-Cleantech-Cluster



