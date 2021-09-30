USA Mutuals Vice Fund Buys Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF

For the details of USA Mutuals Vice Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usa+mutuals+vice+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USA Mutuals Vice Fund
- Swedish Match AB (SWMA) - 925,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 130,000 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio.
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (00027) - 1,155,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio.
- Pernod Ricard SA (RI) - 26,500 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio.
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 14,700 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio.
USA Mutuals Vice Fund initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (RWVG)
USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $55.3 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $57.35.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of USA Mutuals Vice Fund. Also check out:
1. USA Mutuals Vice Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. USA Mutuals Vice Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USA Mutuals Vice Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USA Mutuals Vice Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment