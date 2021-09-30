USA Mutuals Vice Fund Buys Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF

New Purchases: CGC,

CGC, Sold Out: VEU, BABA, RWVG, EWU, VIAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canopy Growth Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Mutuals Vice Fund. As of 2021Q3, USA Mutuals Vice Fund owns 22 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Swedish Match AB (SWMA) - 925,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 130,000 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (00027) - 1,155,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Pernod Ricard SA (RI) - 26,500 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 14,700 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio.

USA Mutuals Vice Fund initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $55.3 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.

USA Mutuals Vice Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.