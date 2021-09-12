180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) CEO James N. Woody Bought $53,375 of Shares

CEO of 180 Life Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James N. Woody (insider trades) bought 12,500 shares of ATNF on 12/09/2021 at an average price of $4.27 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $53,375.
