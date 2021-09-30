AdvisorShares Trust Buys Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Power REIT, RIV Capital Inc, Sells Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Sh, Greenlane Holdings Inc, cbdMD Inc

Added Positions: IIPR, HYFM, GRWG, PW, RIV, CBDHF,

IIPR, HYFM, GRWG, PW, RIV, CBDHF, Reduced Positions: YCBD,

YCBD, Sold Out: CWEB, GNLN,

Investment company AdvisorShares Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Power REIT, RIV Capital Inc, sells Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Sh, Greenlane Holdings Inc, cbdMD Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorShares Trust. As of 2021Q3, AdvisorShares Trust owns 7 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisorshares+pure+us+cannabis+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 241,971 shares, 52.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20% GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 987,966 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.28% Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) - 294,971 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72% Power REIT (PW) - 211,362 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.64% RIV Capital Inc (RIV) - 2,502,838 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%

AdvisorShares Trust added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 294,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorShares Trust added to a holding in Power REIT by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 211,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorShares Trust added to a holding in RIV Capital Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $1.37 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,502,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorShares Trust sold out a holding in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Sh. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $44, with an estimated average price of $25.23.

AdvisorShares Trust sold out a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $4.72, with an estimated average price of $3.03.

AdvisorShares Trust reduced to a holding in cbdMD Inc by 47.22%. The sale prices were between $1.93 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. AdvisorShares Trust still held 380,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.