AdvisorShares Trust Buys Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Power REIT, RIV Capital Inc, Sells Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Sh, Greenlane Holdings Inc, cbdMD Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 241,971 shares, 52.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 987,966 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.28%
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) - 294,971 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72%
- Power REIT (PW) - 211,362 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.64%
- RIV Capital Inc (RIV) - 2,502,838 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
AdvisorShares Trust added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 294,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Power REIT (PW)
AdvisorShares Trust added to a holding in Power REIT by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 211,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: RIV Capital Inc (RIV)
AdvisorShares Trust added to a holding in RIV Capital Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $1.37 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,502,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Sh (CWEB)
AdvisorShares Trust sold out a holding in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Sh. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $44, with an estimated average price of $25.23.Sold Out: Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN)
AdvisorShares Trust sold out a holding in Greenlane Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $4.72, with an estimated average price of $3.03.Reduced: cbdMD Inc (YCBD)
AdvisorShares Trust reduced to a holding in cbdMD Inc by 47.22%. The sale prices were between $1.93 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. AdvisorShares Trust still held 380,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.
