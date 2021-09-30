Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund Buys Mueller Water Products,, Wienerberger AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Sells Aalberts NV, Arcadis NV

- Added Positions: WIE, MWA, VIE, FELE, ITRI, LNN, IEX, PNN, SVT, AQUA, XYL, ALFA, STE, GEBN, DHR, TTEK, STN, TRMB, VMI, AGCO, PKI, BMI, FBHS, TT,
- Reduced Positions: ARCAD, HLMA,
- Sold Out: AALB,
For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+water+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund
- Xylem Inc (XYL) - 509,007 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 340,527 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- Alfa Laval AB (ALFA) - 1,396,043 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- Geberit AG (GEBN) - 59,241 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 126,110 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 403.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 653,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wienerberger AG (WIE)
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Wienerberger AG by 636.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 276,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Veolia Environnement SA (VIE)
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Veolia Environnement SA by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 788,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Itron Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 273,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lindsay Corp (LNN)
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Lindsay Corp by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $149.54 and $177.08, with an estimated average price of $161.49. The stock is now traded at around $148.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Aalberts NV (AALB)
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund sold out a holding in Aalberts NV. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $54.62, with an estimated average price of $50.42.Reduced: Arcadis NV (ARCAD)
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund reduced to a holding in Arcadis NV by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $34.04 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund still held 338,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.
