Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund Buys Mueller Water Products,, Wienerberger AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Sells Aalberts NV, Arcadis NV

Added Positions: WIE, MWA, VIE, FELE, ITRI, LNN, IEX, PNN, SVT, AQUA, XYL, ALFA, STE, GEBN, DHR, TTEK, STN, TRMB, VMI, AGCO, PKI, BMI, FBHS, TT,

ARCAD, HLMA, Sold Out: AALB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mueller Water Products,, Wienerberger AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Itron Inc, Lindsay Corp, sells Aalberts NV, Arcadis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $994 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xylem Inc (XYL) - 509,007 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 340,527 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Alfa Laval AB (ALFA) - 1,396,043 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Geberit AG (GEBN) - 59,241 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 126,110 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 403.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 653,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Wienerberger AG by 636.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 276,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Veolia Environnement SA by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 788,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Itron Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 273,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Lindsay Corp by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $149.54 and $177.08, with an estimated average price of $161.49. The stock is now traded at around $148.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund sold out a holding in Aalberts NV. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $54.62, with an estimated average price of $50.42.

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund reduced to a holding in Arcadis NV by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $34.04 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund still held 338,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.