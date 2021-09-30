Logo
Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund Buys Mueller Water Products,, Wienerberger AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Sells Aalberts NV, Arcadis NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Mueller Water Products,, Wienerberger AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Itron Inc, Lindsay Corp, sells Aalberts NV, Arcadis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $994 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+water+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund
  1. Xylem Inc (XYL) - 509,007 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  2. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 340,527 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alfa Laval AB (ALFA) - 1,396,043 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  4. Geberit AG (GEBN) - 59,241 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 126,110 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
Added: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 403.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 653,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wienerberger AG (WIE)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Wienerberger AG by 636.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.06 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 276,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Veolia Environnement SA (VIE)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Veolia Environnement SA by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 788,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Itron Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 273,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lindsay Corp (LNN)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund added to a holding in Lindsay Corp by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $149.54 and $177.08, with an estimated average price of $161.49. The stock is now traded at around $148.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 122,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Aalberts NV (AALB)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund sold out a holding in Aalberts NV. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $54.62, with an estimated average price of $50.42.

Reduced: Arcadis NV (ARCAD)

Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund reduced to a holding in Arcadis NV by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $34.04 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund still held 338,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund. Also check out:

1. Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtus AllianzGI Water Fund keeps buying
