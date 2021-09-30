Metropolitan West Funds Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Metropolitan West Funds (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolitan West Funds. As of 2021Q3, Metropolitan West Funds owns 2 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of METROPOLITAN WEST ALPHA TRAK 500 FUND.
1. METROPOLITAN WEST ALPHA TRAK 500 FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. METROPOLITAN WEST ALPHA TRAK 500 FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. METROPOLITAN WEST ALPHA TRAK 500 FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that METROPOLITAN WEST ALPHA TRAK 500 FUND keeps buying
- Added Positions: SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of METROPOLITAN WEST ALPHA TRAK 500 FUND
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,035 shares, 84.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 286.74%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,845 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio.
Metropolitan West Funds added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 286.74%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $470.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.64%. The holding were 21,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.
