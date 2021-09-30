Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Novartis AG

New Purchases: 09988, 09888, 00700, FMC, NOEJ, RHM, 00220, 00116, 9715, LAS.A, 1979, VVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, FMC Corp, NORMA Group SE, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged. As of 2021Q3, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged owns 91 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,502,960 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Diageo PLC (DGE) - 352,603 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 45,290 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Nestle SA (NESN) - 135,665 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Safran SA (SAF) - 128,602 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 495,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $193.3, with an estimated average price of $160.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 340,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 87,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 56,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in NORMA Group SE. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 95,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Rheinmetall AG. The purchase prices were between $77 and $84.36, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Rubis SCA by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 229,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Megacable Holdings SAB de CV by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,625,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Dali Foods Group Co Ltd by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,681,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV by 248.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $78, with an estimated average price of $74.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 377,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 40.12%. The sale prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged still held 69,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.