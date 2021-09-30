Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Novartis AG

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Novartis AG

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, FMC Corp, NORMA Group SE, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged. As of 2021Q3, Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged owns 91 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tweedy%2C+browne+international+value+fund+ii+-+currency+unhedged/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged
  1. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,502,960 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Diageo PLC (DGE) - 352,603 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 45,290 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nestle SA (NESN) - 135,665 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio.
  5. Safran SA (SAF) - 128,602 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 495,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (09888)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $193.3, with an estimated average price of $160.35. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 340,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 87,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 56,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NORMA Group SE (NOEJ)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in NORMA Group SE. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 95,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rheinmetall AG (RHM)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged initiated holding in Rheinmetall AG. The purchase prices were between $77 and $84.36, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 29,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rubis SCA (RUI)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Rubis SCA by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 229,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Megacable Holdings SAB de CV (MEGACPO)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Megacable Holdings SAB de CV by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,625,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dali Foods Group Co Ltd (03799)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Dali Foods Group Co Ltd by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $4.89, with an estimated average price of $4.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,681,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (BACHOCOB)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged added to a holding in Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV by 248.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $78, with an estimated average price of $74.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 377,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NOVN)

Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 40.12%. The sale prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged still held 69,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged. Also check out:

1. Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider