Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Blackstone Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc

Investment company Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells Blackstone Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust. As of 2021Q3, Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust owns 51 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,394,430 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,407,072 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 2,782,460 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,252,210 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 526,540 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 46.94%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 656,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.
