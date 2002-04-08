Logo
Fantasy 360 Technologies Announces DTC Eligibility

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech”, “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) ( FNTTF) is pleased to announce that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made Fantasy 360 common shares eligible for electronic deposit with DTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), one of the world's largest securities depositories. DTCC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

"We have a global vision for our company, and making it accessible to the critical U.S. market is another step forward for us, and provides greater volume and liquidity for our shareholders," said Fantasy 360 CEO Tim Bieber.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Bieber
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech
https://www.immersivetech.co/

For further information about Immersive Tech, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Tim Bieber
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1-604-283-3029

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the Physical Metaverse. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward- looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about Immersive Tech’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Immersive Tech disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


