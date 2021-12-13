Bion Issues 2021 Year-End Update and Outlook

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bion Issues 2021 Year-End Update and Outlook

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that largely mitigates environmental impacts and recovers high-value coproducts, today released a year-end update and provided an outlook on expectations in 2022. The report focuses on four key areas:

  1. Industry and consumer trends
  2. Sustainable beef demonstration project
  3. Organic co-product approvals/ certifications
  4. Pennsylvania and national policy

The full update can be found on Bion's website at Bion Update and Outlook – December 2021.

Craig Scott, Bion's director of communications, stated, "Bion's momentum continues to build, and it is extremely gratifying to see Wall Street beginning to appreciate our opportunity. As we move forward on multiple fronts – developing the beef demo project and proving up the tech at scale; increasing Wall Street exposure, as well as implementing corporate changes, to prepare for an uplist to a national exchange; and nailing down the corners of our organic initiatives related to fertilizer, corn, and beef – we hope to demonstrate to Wall Street just how attractive this opportunity really is.

Anyone who has spoken with me in the last year knows that I have a favorite (if somewhat crude) saying: 'there are at least 46 different ways this cat can get skinned.' That's not just a reference to the fact that there are many ways it could happen; it's also a reference to how many different ways we have to 'win'. I have a new (and not so crude) saying now, courtesy of an institutional analyst I have been speaking with, that is actually much more descriptive: 'we have a lot of shots on goal'. And we do."

About Bion: Bion's patented third generation (3G) technology was designed to substantially reduce the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production and deliver a USDA-certified sustainable product to the consumer. The platform simultaneously recovers high-value coproducts and renewable energy that increase revenues. Bion's 3G tech platform can provide low-cost high-impact solutions to the air and water quality issues related to livestock production, while creating a pathway to economic and environmental sustainability with 'win-win' benefits for at least a premium sector of the $175 billion U.S. livestock industry and the consumer. For more information, see Bion's website, www.bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'expectations', 'hope to', 'outlook' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

favicon.png?sn=CL05582&sd=2021-12-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bion-issues-2021-year-end-update-and-outlook-301443297.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL05582&Transmission_Id=202112131229PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL05582&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment