A Spike in Insider Buying Foreshadows Real Estate Gains

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

A Spike in Insider Buying Foreshadows Real Estate Gains

Historically, high insider buying in a sector has come before a bull run

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Just now

Summary

  • GuruFocus' Insider Trends show a recent spike of insider buying in real estate stocks.
  • This spike is unusual because it comes at a time when the S&P 500 is posting record highs.
  • A spike in insider buying has historically correlated with sector gains.
Article's Main Image

Fueled by hot inflation numbers as well as low mortgage rates and supply chain constraints in the construction market that are slowing down the construction of new homes, the cost of real estate has skyrocketed over the past couple of years. In the U.S., home costs increased 11% in 2020, marking a record that will almost certainly be smashed in 2021, which is on track to record a 17% increase in the cost of housing.

Of course, this is across the entire country; certain areas are experiencing much higher appreciation, such as Texas, which had seen real estate prices increase 24% year over year as of the second quarter of 2021. Price increases have been the highest in big cities, which is where the majority of the job growth is.

Are we in a housing bubble?

With housing prices increasing so quickly, some may be waiting with bated breath for the bubble to pop and prices to come crashing down again, just like they did during the financial crisis in 2008.

However, there are some reasons to believe the housing market may not be in a bubble after all. For example, wages are increasing as the labor shortage is forcing many employers to pay better wages. The shortage of housing also means more people are moving in with family or moving further out into the country, where housing is cheaper.

The theory that real estate prices aren’t in a bubble has received a strong backing from insiders recently. According to GuruFocus’ Insider Trends, which tracks the ratio of insider buying and selling among S&P 500 stocks as well as the individual sectors among S&P 500 stocks (such as real estate, energy, etc.), there was a strong spike in real estate insider buying last month.

The overall insider buy-sell ratio for the real estate stocks in the S&P 500 was 1.96 last month, which is the highest read since March 2020 and the second-highest read since 2015.

1470508763151822848.png

The ratio of CEO buys to sells for the sector was even higher at 5.00. This marks the third-highest read of the past decade.

1470509037723545600.png

Finally, the buy-sell ratio for chief financial officers in the real estate sector was 3.00. The last time the CFO buy-sell ratio surpassed this number was in 2008, during the worst of the financial crisis:

1470509654118461440.png

A vote of confidence

When insiders are buying their company’s stock, investors tend to pay attention since this could mean that the people who know the company the best are expecting the stock to post strong gains in the future. While insiders don’t always end up making timely calls, their vote of confidence is encouraging to investors.

What is unusual about this spike of buying is that it comes when the S&P 500 is notching record highs. In the past, insiders have typically jumped on buying opportunities after a selloff, not when prices are higher than ever. The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (

IYR, Financial), which tracks the index’s real estate stocks, is up 31.47% year to date, outperforming the broader S&P 500’s 27.14% gain over the same timeframe.

1470514464414724096.png

Now is certainly not the time to buy real estate stocks at bargain prices, but insiders seem to be betting on just that. Only time will tell if they are correct in predicting that U.S. real estate prices will continue to soar. Factors such as the highest inflation numbers in 30 years and supply constraints among homebuilders suggest they might turn out to be right.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment