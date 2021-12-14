Logo
Unique Logistics International Announces Agreement with Debt Holders to Recapitalize Balance Sheet, Eliminating All Convertible Notes and Warrants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Former debt holders become Company equity holders through convertible note and warrant exchange. Eliminates all outstanding convertible securities for Unique Logistics.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced an agreement with current debt holders to recapitalize and eliminate all outstanding convertible notes and warrants in exchange for Company equity.

Unique_final_logo__002_Logo.jpg

"With this exchange, we are effectively eliminating the Company's legacy convertible debt and warrants to create an improved capital structure and balance sheet," said Unique Chief Executive Officer Sunandan Ray. "Our convertible debt holders have been loyal, early investors in the company and the exchange agreement reached with them reflects the confidence they have in the future of our business. A big step forward for our Company."

Unique has filed an 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission with details regarding the note and warrant exchange.

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Unique Logistics International, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

favicon.png?sn=NY06168&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-logistics-international-announces-agreement-with-debt-holders-to-recapitalize-balance-sheet-eliminating-all-convertible-notes-and-warrants-301443900.html

SOURCE Unique Logistics International, Inc.

