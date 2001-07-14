Stratus Properties Inc. Completes Sale of The Santal for $152 Million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stratus Properties Inc. Completes Sale of The Santal for $152 Million

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (“Stratus” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of The Santal for $152 million, or approximately $339 thousand per unit, in cash. The sale generated pre-tax net cash proceeds to Stratus of approximately $74 million, after transaction expenses and payment of the project loan. Stratus estimates after-tax net cash proceeds to be approximately $51 million, after payment of profit participation incentive plan amounts, and expects to record a pre-tax gain on sale of approximately $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006052/en/

STRS_211214.jpg

The Santal (Photo: Business Wire)

The sale generated an internal rate of return to Stratus of approximately 32 percent (pre-tax) calculated based on the Company’s carrying value of the property contributed to the project, resulting in an equity multiple of 3.58x. The sales price of The Santal implies a net asset value (“NAV”) of $51 million, a 103 percent premium to the $25 million estimated after-tax NAV of The Santal as of December 31, 2020, as reflected in Stratus’ Investor Presentation dated March 15, 2021, available on Stratus’ website.

The Santal was Stratus’ wholly owned 448-unit garden-style, multi-family luxury apartment complex located in Section N of Austin’s upscale Barton Creek community, located minutes away from downtown Austin and offering both Hill Country and downtown Austin views. Stratus commenced construction on The Santal during first-quarter 2015 and completed construction of the first phase during third-quarter 2016 and the second phase during first-quarter 2019. Stratus had opportunities to sell The Santal in 2019 for a substantially lower price than the current sale price, but elected to hold and refinance it at the time. On the date of sale, The Santal was fully leased and stabilized.

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “We are pleased with the continued validation of our strategy to source, plan, develop and sell properties at the right time. The sale prices of The Santal and The Saint Mary, which we sold earlier this year, reflect significant premiums to NAV. The Board is currently reviewing options for the uses of proceeds from the sale of The Santal, and is incorporating in its analysis the potential cash proceeds from the pending sale of Block 21.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “We look forward to advancing our current pipeline of development opportunities, which includes The Annie B, a luxury high-rise tower in downtown Austin; The Saint June, which is currently under construction in the Amarra section of Barton Creek; the Holden Hills residential and Section N mixed-use development projects planned for Barton Creek; and several multi-family, HEB-anchored or shadow-anchored development projects in Austin and the greater Houston market.”

The Stratus Board and management team remain engaged in a strategic planning process, which includes consideration of the uses of proceeds from the sale of The Santal and the pending sale of Block 21, and of Stratus’ long-term business strategy. The potential uses of proceeds may include a combination of further deleveraging, returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting in Stratus’ project pipeline. These factors may impact Stratus’ evaluation of a potential conversion to a real estate investment trust. In the interim, Stratus plans to use approximately $56 million of the pre-tax net cash proceeds of the sale of The Santal to pay the full balance on its revolving credit facility with Comerica Bank.

About Stratus Properties Inc.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, real estate leasing, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements in which Stratus discusses factors it believes may affect its future performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact, such as plans, projections or expectations related to Stratus’ estimated gains and net cash proceeds from the sale of The Santal, and potential uses of proceeds from the sale of The Santal and the pending sale of Block 21. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “plans,” “believes,” “potential,” “possible,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. Stratus cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and its actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause Stratus’ actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from The Santal sale will not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could delay the closing of the sale of Block 21, or result in the termination of the agreements to sell Block 21, the results of the Board’s strategic planning process, the uncertain and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Stratus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under Stratus’ Comerica Bank $60 million revolving credit facility, Stratus is not permitted to repurchase its common stock in excess of $1 million or pay dividends on its common stock without Comerica Bank’s prior written consent. The declaration of dividends or decision to repurchase Stratus’ common stock is at the discretion of Stratus’ Board, subject to restrictions under Stratus’ Comerica Bank credit facility, and will depend on Stratus’ financial results, cash requirements, projected compliance with covenants in its debt agreements, outlook and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which Stratus’ forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, Stratus may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. Stratus cautions investors that it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, business plans, actual experience, or other changes.

A copy of this release is available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213006052r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006052/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment