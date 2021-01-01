AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” (Good) to the recently issued $500 million, 3.45% senior unsecured notes, due May 15, 2052, of Athene Holding Ltd. (Athene) (Bermuda) [NYSE: ATH]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other ratings of Athene and its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

Athene intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including support of investment opportunities, organic and inorganic growth. AM Best notes that company’s capital levels have increased and proforma financial leverage and interest coverage metrics remain at appropriate levels.

