Modern Capital Funds Trust Buys PIMCO High Income Fund, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, Sells Highland Income Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Investment company Modern Capital Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO High Income Fund, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II, sells Highland Income Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund, Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modern Capital Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Modern Capital Funds Trust owns 39 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) - 55,501 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK) - 19,051 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) - 23,509 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML) - 64,363 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) - 30,483 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 509.66%

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.069100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 55,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.011300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 19,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. The purchase prices were between $13 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.688300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 23,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $5.03, with an estimated average price of $4.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 64,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 28,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 27,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 509.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 30,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 359.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 22,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Permianville Royalty Trust by 554.02%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.03, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 98,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc by 214.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in by 55.10%. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.71.

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78.

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $25.87 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.5.

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.2.