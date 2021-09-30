Modern Capital Funds Trust Buys PIMCO High Income Fund, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, Sells Highland Income Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Modern Capital Funds Trust Buys PIMCO High Income Fund, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, Sells Highland Income Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Modern Capital Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO High Income Fund, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II, sells Highland Income Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund, Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modern Capital Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Modern Capital Funds Trust owns 39 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/modern+capital+tactical+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund
  1. PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) - 55,501 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK) - 19,051 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) - 23,509 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML) - 64,363 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) - 30,483 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 509.66%
New Purchase: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.069100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 55,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.011300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 19,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. The purchase prices were between $13 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.688300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 23,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc (NML)

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $5.03, with an estimated average price of $4.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 64,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 28,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Modern Capital Funds Trust initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 27,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 509.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 30,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $7.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB)

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 359.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 22,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Permianville Royalty Trust by 554.02%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.03, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 98,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (MXE)

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc by 214.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: (TRMT)

Modern Capital Funds Trust added to a holding in by 55.10%. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.71.

Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.52 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.78.

Sold Out: The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund. The sale prices were between $25.87 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $28.5.

Sold Out: Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)

Modern Capital Funds Trust sold out a holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $10.31 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. Also check out:

1. Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider