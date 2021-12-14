Business Warrior Bolsters Team to Support Record-Breaking Growth

Company announces several key hires to executive and marketing teams

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces it has filled several key positions in the organization to support the company's rapid growth and market acceleration.

Business Warrior recently posted year-over-year revenue growth of more than 1,331% on its fiscal year financials. This strong cash flow positions Business Warrior to expand its executive and operations teams as well as improve product development into 2022.

"Recruiting top talent to the Business Warrior team has been a compounding factor for our success," explains Jonathan Brooks, president of Business Warrior. "The strength of our brand, product offerings and future trajectory enables us to attract and retain high-level talent, which also drives our corporate trajectory."

In addition to the two key players listed below, Business Warrior has brought-on new marketing and agency solutions specialist Clea Nabozny ; UX/UI designer Michael Mikho; and software architect Kevin Muenkel.

Growing Executive Team

Shannon LeDuff - Senior Vice President of Sales

Shannon LeDuff joins Business Warrior's executive team as senior vice president of sales. Previously, LeDuff served on executive and senior management teams responsible for creating and implementing strategies to generate revenue through distribution channels and high-level affiliates, as well as advising the CEO on partnerships, mergers and acquisition opportunities. LeDuff's skills and experience come from 20 years of experience in working for both startups and large Fortune 500 companies; developing new sales and distribution channels; and forming partnerships that meet corporate objectives. During his career, LeDuff has helped grow three startups from an idea to profitability, with one venture going public.

Marketing Team Leadership

Mandy Gartrell - Corporate Marketing & Growth Specialist

Mandy Gartrell brings over 14 years of marketing agency, marketing operations, inbound methodology and tactical conversion strategy to the Business Warrior team. For the past 10 years, Gartrell led a team of 18 marketing experts, and spearheaded the growth, and eventual acquisition, of a successful marketing agency serving global clients in business-to-business, technology, SaaS, and online professional development. Gartrell brings a proven track record of achievements in developing and implementing comprehensive digital marketing and sales training plans for businesses across industries.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. Business Warrior is dedicated to helping small businesses grow. Their easy-to-use software creates a customized roadmap designed to generate new and meaningful lead generation for small businesses. Business Warrior helps lay the foundation for online advertising and offers services to help small businesses find long-term success. For more information, please visitwww.BusinessWarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

