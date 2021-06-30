Logo
Afterpay Now Available at DICK'S Sporting Goods Just In Time For The Holiday Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Companies make sporting goods accessible to all through flexible spending

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (

ASX:APT, Financial), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) payments, today announced its latest partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. ("DICK'S") to offer flexible payments on both its in-store and online channels.

Afterpay_Mint_Logo.jpg

This holiday season, consumers have been jumping at the chance to not only shop, but to shop in-person again. With BNPL becoming a preferred payment method, Afterpay insights across its merchant partners found 442%1 more in-store orders year-over-year during Black Friday. In addition, Afterpay has found that omnichannel customers shop four times more frequently than online-only customers.2 The partnership between DICK'S and Afterpay has opened up a key opportunity area for customers to access high-quality sporting goods no matter what channel they shop through.

"When the pandemic prompted a surge in recreational activities, the time was right to bring on DICK'S high-quality sport products to Afterpay shoppers. Consumers can get the equipment they need for their new year fitness goals, while spreading payments out in four easy installments," said Zahir Khoja, General Manager of North America at Afterpay. "Afterpay is excited to partner with DICK'S and enable their portfolio of world class sports brands to reach a group of engaged young shoppers who want to spend responsibly."

More than 20 million North American consumers use Afterpay at nearly 100,000 of its merchant partners to spend flexibly on both online and in-store payments.3 At no cost to the user, shoppers can use Afterpay to spread their payments out in four installments over the span of six weeks, without incurring fees to use the service or revolving debt.4

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free5. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest. As of June 30, 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world's favorite retailers and more than 20 million customers have signed up in North America alone6.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.




1 Based on Afterpay's US merchants Black Friday sales

2 Based on Afterpay's global merchants sales data

3 Figures released in FY 2021 results

4 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms.*

5 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms.*

6 Figures released in FY 2021 results

favicon.png?sn=SF07007&sd=2021-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-now-available-at-dicks-sporting-goods-just-in-time-for-the-holiday-season-301444362.html

SOURCE Afterpay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF07007&Transmission_Id=202112141100PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF07007&DateId=20211214
