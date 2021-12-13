Knowles Corp (KN) Senior Vice President & CFO John S. Anderson Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Senior Vice President & CFO of Knowles Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Anderson (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of KN on 12/13/2021 at an average price of $22.01 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
