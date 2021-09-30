VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Buys Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA, Sells PBF Energy Inc

Investment company VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA, sells PBF Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Oil Refiners ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Oil Refiners ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF. Also check out:
1. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Oil Refiners ETF keeps buying
- New Purchases: MOH,
- Added Positions: NESTE, VLO, GALP, 267250, 5020, 6505, DK, ALD, PSX, MPC, TUPRS, IRPC-R, PKN, 5021,
- Reduced Positions: 5019, HFC, 096770, 010950, MOL, LTS, OMV, ZEL,
- Sold Out: PBF,
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 24,889 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 25,111 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Neste Corp (NESTE) - 25,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 19,878 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 19,297 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82%
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF initiated holding in Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $13.58. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $10.42.
