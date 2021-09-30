VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Buys Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA, Sells PBF Energy Inc

New Purchases: MOH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA, sells PBF Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Oil Refiners ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Oil Refiners ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 24,889 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 25,111 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Neste Corp (NESTE) - 25,515 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 19,878 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 19,297 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82%

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF initiated holding in Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $13.58. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $10.42.