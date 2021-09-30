VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Buys CGN Power Co, NexGen Energy, Paladin Energy, Sells NexGen Energy, KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co, Uranium Energy Corp

New Purchases: 01816, NXE, PDN, DNN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CGN Power Co, NexGen Energy, Paladin Energy, Denison Mines Corp, Korea Electric Power Corp, sells NexGen Energy, KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co, Uranium Energy Corp, Sprott Physical Uranium Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 29,144 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 21,538 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 39,416 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 28,755 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Fortum Oyj (FORTUM) - 50,015 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in CGN Power Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.62 and $2.41, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 117,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.93 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 214,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in Paladin Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $1.03, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 640,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF added to a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 126,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $7.43, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36200 and $44500, with an estimated average price of $40265.4.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $12.29.