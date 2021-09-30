Logo
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Buys CGN Power Co, NexGen Energy, Paladin Energy, Sells NexGen Energy, KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co, Uranium Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (Current Portfolio) buys CGN Power Co, NexGen Energy, Paladin Energy, Denison Mines Corp, Korea Electric Power Corp, sells NexGen Energy, KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co, Uranium Energy Corp, Sprott Physical Uranium Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF owns 25 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+uranium+nuclear+energy+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF
  1. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 29,144 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  2. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 21,538 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 39,416 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
  4. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 28,755 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  5. Fortum Oyj (FORTUM) - 50,015 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
New Purchase: CGN Power Co Ltd (01816)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in CGN Power Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.62 and $2.41, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 117,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.93 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 214,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF initiated holding in Paladin Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $1.03, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 640,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF added to a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 126,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $7.43, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

Sold Out: KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co Ltd (051600)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36200 and $44500, with an estimated average price of $40265.4.

Sold Out: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in Uranium Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (U.UN)

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $18.45, with an estimated average price of $12.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF keeps buying
