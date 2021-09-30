Logo
VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF Buys Ros Agro PLC, Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC, Beluga Group, Sells VNV Global AB, QIWI PLC, Eurasia Mining PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Ros Agro PLC, Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC, Beluga Group, M.Video PJSC, sells VNV Global AB, QIWI PLC, Eurasia Mining PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC, Globaltrans Investment PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF owns 26 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+russia+small-cap+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF
  1. Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC (AFLT) - 2,825,412 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.10%
  2. Credit Bank of Moscow PJSC (CBOM) - 23,653,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  3. Sistema PJSFC (JSFCF) - 314,963 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
  4. Detskymir PJSC (DSKY) - 1,144,298 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
  5. Samolet Group PJSC (SMLT) - 25,634 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ros Agro PLC (AGRO)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Ros Agro PLC. The purchase prices were between $990 and $1220, with an estimated average price of $1116.29. The stock is now traded at around $1048.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 88,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Beluga Group (BELU)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Beluga Group. The purchase prices were between $2399 and $3558, with an estimated average price of $3031.11. The stock is now traded at around $3103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 13,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC (AFLT)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.08 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,825,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: M.Video PJSC (MVID)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in M.Video PJSC by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $587.2 and $652, with an estimated average price of $625.36. The stock is now traded at around $538.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 124,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VNV Global AB (VNV)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in VNV Global AB. The sale prices were between $89.85 and $109.9, with an estimated average price of $100.74.

Sold Out: QIWI PLC (QIWI)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.5.

Sold Out: Seligdar PJSC (SELG)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Seligdar PJSC. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $45.8, with an estimated average price of $44.13.

Sold Out: Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd (00102)

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF. Also check out:

1. VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
