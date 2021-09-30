VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF Buys Ros Agro PLC, Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC, Beluga Group, Sells VNV Global AB, QIWI PLC, Eurasia Mining PLC

New Purchases: AGRO, BELU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ros Agro PLC, Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC, Beluga Group, M.Video PJSC, sells VNV Global AB, QIWI PLC, Eurasia Mining PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC, Globaltrans Investment PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF. As of 2021Q3, VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF owns 26 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC (AFLT) - 2,825,412 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.10% Credit Bank of Moscow PJSC (CBOM) - 23,653,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Sistema PJSFC (JSFCF) - 314,963 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89% Detskymir PJSC (DSKY) - 1,144,298 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Samolet Group PJSC (SMLT) - 25,634 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Ros Agro PLC. The purchase prices were between $990 and $1220, with an estimated average price of $1116.29. The stock is now traded at around $1048.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 88,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF initiated holding in Beluga Group. The purchase prices were between $2399 and $3558, with an estimated average price of $3031.11. The stock is now traded at around $3103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 13,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in Aeroflot Russian Airlines PJSC by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.08 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,825,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF added to a holding in M.Video PJSC by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $587.2 and $652, with an estimated average price of $625.36. The stock is now traded at around $538.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 124,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in VNV Global AB. The sale prices were between $89.85 and $109.9, with an estimated average price of $100.74.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $9.5.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Seligdar PJSC. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $45.8, with an estimated average price of $44.13.

VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF sold out a holding in Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.46 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.61.