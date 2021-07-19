Trillium Gold Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package, Red Lake, Ontario

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Trillium Gold Signs Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package, Red Lake, Ontario

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), following the previously announced non-binding Letter of Intent, to acquire all of Infinite Ore Corp.'s ("Infinite Ore") Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. (see news release of July 19, 2021.)

The property covers 16,991 hectares between the Fredart, Garnet Lake, Confederation North and Confederation South properties (see Figure below), giving Trillium Gold control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake assemblage and creating a contiguous land package covering greater than 100 km of favourable structure on trend with Great Bear Resources' Dixie Deposit.

The Definitive Agreement provides for the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of Trillium Gold including payment of $175,000 in cash to Infinite Ore. In addition, the Company assumes all of Infinite Ore's cash payment commitments under its existing option agreements, while Infinite Ore retains its share issuance obligations.

The Definitive Agreement is considered a major step in strengthening Trillium Gold's strategic advantage to consolidate the greenstone belt and positions it as the most dominant exploration company in the Red Lake Mining District.

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
Russell Starr, President, CEO and Director

Trillium_Gold_Mines_Inc__Trillium_Gold_Signs_Definitive_Agreemen.jpg

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company has assembled over 55,000 hectares of lands considered highly prospective for gold, including the Newman Todd project being advanced towards open-pit mining, and one of the most extensive property packages in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt.

In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=TO07941&sd=2021-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-signs-definitive-agreement-for-acquisition-of-contiguous-confederation-lake-land-package-red-lake-ontario-301445141.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO07941&Transmission_Id=202112150700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO07941&DateId=20211215
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment