Weave Selected as 2021 Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® Winner

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been awarded a Dental Townie Choice Award® for its patient communication software. This achievement celebrates new products that make up dentistry’s growing technology landscape and further recognizes Weave as a trustworthy and reputable company for dentists to work with.

Now in its 16th year, the Townie Choice Awards have recognized thousands of innovators and companies with their annual vote on peer-recommended products and services in the dental industry. The awards seamlessly capture the unique aspects of new technology and provide winners a forum to be recognized as technological movers and shakers offering the very best of dentistry’s growing technology landscape.

“We are honored to be awarded the Townie Choice Award®for a second year in a row,”said Roy Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Weave. “This acknowledgement is especially meaningful as our dental customers have endured another year of COVID challenges with true resilience and grit. It’s what inspires us at Weave to keep innovating and making their patient communications easier and their office more efficient.”

All Townie Choice Winners will be announced and featured in the December 2021 issue of Dentaltown magazine.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005263/en/