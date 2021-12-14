Suro Capital Corp (SSSS) Chairman, CEO and President Mark D Klein Bought $249,480 of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Suro Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Klein (insider trades) bought 21,600 shares of SSSS on 12/14/2021 at an average price of $11.55 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $249,480.
