HeyPal(TM) App Downloads Outpaced Leading Competitor by Almost 300% in Last 30 Days

Fast-Growing Social Language Learning Platform Achieves 229,000 Downloads Versus 80,000 for the Rosetta Stone: Learn Languages App During the Same Time Period

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its social language learning app HeyPal gained more than 229,000 downloads in the last 30 days, compared with approximately 80,000 for the Rosetta Stone: Learn Languages app, according to Sensor Tower.

Since the middle of November, the new Android version of HeyPal™ gained 203,000 new downloads, 195,000 monthly active users, and 11,201 daily active users. Furthermore, the average session for HeyPal™ reached 9 minutes over the last 30 days - continuing to exceed the five-minute average mobile users typically spend in an app.

"HeyPal™'s ongoing rapid growth, especially versus its more traditional competitors, is further proof that social language learning is becoming the preferred way to learn a new language, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z," said Jonathan Maxim, CEO of HeyPal™. "While traditional apps offer basic tools like flashcards and written lessons, they often lack the most important social piece that our platform provides: practicing with humans."

The HeyPal™ app incorporates a number of features that actively engage Android and iOS users while enhancing their overall experience, including algorithms that allow users to build their social profiles to increase their global followers, and the ability to upload fun and engaging videos as a form of communication. New features launching soon include predictive text messages HeyPal™ users can send each other with a single tap in the language the recipient is learning, and a new matching feature to pair language natives and learners.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™ is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™ is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media: Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom™ is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom™, please visit them online at https://www.wowee.world.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

