VanEck VIP Trust Buys Kaspi.kz JSC, Prosus NV, LG Chem, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Naspers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VanEck VIP Trust Buys Kaspi.kz JSC, Prosus NV, LG Chem, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Naspers

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VanEck VIP Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Kaspi.kz JSC, Prosus NV, LG Chem, GDS Holdings, Rede d or Sao Luiz SA, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Naspers, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck VIP Trust. As of 2021Q3, VanEck VIP Trust owns 87 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+vip+emerging+markets+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 329,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 186,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 89,900 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Prosus NV (PRX) - 63,428 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,990 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%
New Purchase: Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd (603185)

VanEck VIP Trust initiated holding in Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $170.1 and $349.66, with an estimated average price of $255.79. The stock is now traded at around $195.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shandong Head Co Ltd (002810)

VanEck VIP Trust initiated holding in Shandong Head Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kaspi.kz JSC (KAKZF)

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Kaspi.kz JSC by 3009.09%. The purchase prices were between $93.89 and $112.5, with an estimated average price of $101.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.355200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 23,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prosus NV (PRX)

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Prosus NV by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 63,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LG Chem Ltd (051910)

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in LG Chem Ltd by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231. The stock is now traded at around $696000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rede d or Sao Luiz SA (RDOR3)

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Rede d or Sao Luiz SA by 111.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 282.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Sold Out: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LEMONTREE)

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: Bandhan Bank Ltd (BANDHANBNK)

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 76.61%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 37.54%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $449.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 78,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 16,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Rumo SA (RAIL3)

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Rumo SA by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wiwynn Corp (6669)

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Wiwynn Corp by 38.3%. The sale prices were between $837 and $1110, with an estimated average price of $950.5. The stock is now traded at around $1055.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Safaricom PLC (SCOM)

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Safaricom PLC by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $41.1 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 1,087,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund. Also check out:

1. VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider