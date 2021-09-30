VanEck VIP Trust Buys Kaspi.kz JSC, Prosus NV, LG Chem, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Naspers

- New Purchases: 603185, 002810,
- Added Positions: KAKZF, PRX, RELIANCE, 051910, GDS, MELI, RDOR3, NTES, IFCM3, 2454, MOVI3, 00839, VAMO3, INPST, 03319, 00241, SE, 03759, DHER, SOKM, FIXP, JSLG3, JSLG3, 000001, DSKY, 06110, SBRCY, 603939, FLRY3, OTP, 600845, HTWS,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, 00700, YUMC, HDFCBANK, RAIL3, 035420, 6669, SCOM, OCFT, ZLAB, TCP, CHOLAFIN, RA, 2360, YNDX, OBEROIRLTY, 006400, Q, BLOOM, 300001, PHOENIXLTD, 5904, JUFO,
- Sold Out: NPN, 02318, EDU, 600570, LEMONTREE, BANDHANBNK,
For the details of VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaneck+vip+emerging+markets+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 329,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 186,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 89,900 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- Prosus NV (PRX) - 63,428 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,990 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%
VanEck VIP Trust initiated holding in Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $170.1 and $349.66, with an estimated average price of $255.79. The stock is now traded at around $195.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shandong Head Co Ltd (002810)
VanEck VIP Trust initiated holding in Shandong Head Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kaspi.kz JSC (KAKZF)
VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Kaspi.kz JSC by 3009.09%. The purchase prices were between $93.89 and $112.5, with an estimated average price of $101.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.355200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 23,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Prosus NV (PRX)
VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Prosus NV by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 63,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LG Chem Ltd (051910)
VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in LG Chem Ltd by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231. The stock is now traded at around $696000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rede d or Sao Luiz SA (RDOR3)
VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Rede d or Sao Luiz SA by 111.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 282.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)
VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)
VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92.Sold Out: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)
VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LEMONTREE)
VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: Bandhan Bank Ltd (BANDHANBNK)
VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 76.61%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 37.54%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $449.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 78,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 16,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Rumo SA (RAIL3)
VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Rumo SA by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Wiwynn Corp (6669)
VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Wiwynn Corp by 38.3%. The sale prices were between $837 and $1110, with an estimated average price of $950.5. The stock is now traded at around $1055.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Safaricom PLC (SCOM)
VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Safaricom PLC by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $41.1 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 1,087,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund. Also check out:
1. VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment