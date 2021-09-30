VanEck VIP Trust Buys Kaspi.kz JSC, Prosus NV, LG Chem, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Naspers

New Purchases: 603185, 002810,

Investment company VanEck VIP Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Kaspi.kz JSC, Prosus NV, LG Chem, GDS Holdings, Rede d or Sao Luiz SA, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Naspers, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VanEck VIP Trust. As of 2021Q3, VanEck VIP Trust owns 87 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 329,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 186,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 89,900 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Prosus NV (PRX) - 63,428 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,990 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72%

VanEck VIP Trust initiated holding in Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $170.1 and $349.66, with an estimated average price of $255.79. The stock is now traded at around $195.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust initiated holding in Shandong Head Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Kaspi.kz JSC by 3009.09%. The purchase prices were between $93.89 and $112.5, with an estimated average price of $101.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.355200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 23,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Prosus NV by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 63,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in LG Chem Ltd by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231. The stock is now traded at around $696000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 148,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in Rede d or Sao Luiz SA by 111.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.25, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 115,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 282.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.95 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

VanEck VIP Trust sold out a holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66.

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 76.61%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 37.54%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $449.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 78,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 16,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Rumo SA by 83.33%. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 37,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Wiwynn Corp by 38.3%. The sale prices were between $837 and $1110, with an estimated average price of $950.5. The stock is now traded at around $1055.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 29,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VanEck VIP Trust reduced to a holding in Safaricom PLC by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $41.1 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. VanEck VIP Trust still held 1,087,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.