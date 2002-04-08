Logo
Udemy Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dublin Office Named as One of Ireland's Best Workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work in Ireland. After a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland, Udemy was found to be one of Ireland's Best Workplaces 2021.

Great Place to Work® Ireland is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

“As we continue to grow and invest in our team in Ireland, we’re honoured to be recognized as an employer of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market,” said Bill O’Shea, Udemy Vice President of EMEA. “Dublin is a critical office for Udemy and we wouldn’t be able to achieve our mission of connecting people and organizations everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world without our incredible Udemates.”

Great Place to Work® defines a great workplace as one where individuals can achieve organisational objectives with other employees who give their personal best and work together as a team – all in an environment of trust.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ie) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through assessment tools, consultancy services, and certification programmes, Great Place to Work® recognises Best WorkplacesTM across the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Irish Times and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise truly outstanding workplace cultures.

About Udemy
Udemy's ( UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Contacts
Devon Swanson
Senior Manager, Public Relations @ Udemy
[email protected]

