SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FIBK, FTSI, MCFE, ABTX, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company. If you are a First Interstate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (collectively, "the Investor Group"). Under the terms of the merger, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are a McAfee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

