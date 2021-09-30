VIP Utilities Portfolio Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Vistra Corp

- Added Positions: PEG, NEE, EXC, AES, OGE, VST, FE, NOVA, NRG, NI,
- Reduced Positions: EIX, EVRG, CNP, SO, SRE, D, NEP, ETR,
For the details of VIP Utilities Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+utilities+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIP Utilities Portfolio
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 304,468 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 345,486 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
- Southern Co (SO) - 263,490 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
- Sempra Energy (SRE) - 92,915 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 147,801 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.96%
VIP Utilities Portfolio added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 147,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
VIP Utilities Portfolio added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 75.58%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
VIP Utilities Portfolio added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 149,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.
